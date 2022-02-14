Police told to take action against organisers of animal fights

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar has imposed a ban on organised animal fights across the province and directed police officials to promptly register FIRs under relevant law against the organisers of such events.

In a letter written to regional and district police chiefs in the entire province, the police chief was quoted as saying that animal fights, including those of dogs, bears, roosters and quails, were being held at various districts in Sindh.

The IGP added that such activities were commonly witnessed in towns, especially in suburbs.

He said the animal fights were not only inhumane but also banned under the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act.

He stated that despite being primarily responsible for the implementation of the law, the police were not taking cognisance of the animal fights and cases were not being registered against persons responsible for organising such events.

He also called for the police force to take preventive measure to discourage the cruel act.

“Henceforth, holding of any such activity will be considered slackness or wilful collusion of the SHO of police station concerned and will also be a poor reflection on the supervision by higher command necessitating disciplinary proceedings,” the letter read.