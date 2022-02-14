‘Massive marathon participation proves Karachiites love peace’

The third Commissioner Karachi City Marathon was held on Sunday at DHA’s Moin Khan Academy. Commissioner Mohammad Iqbal Memon inaugurated the marathon, and later distributed prizes among the winners. More than 10,000 people participated in the grand activity.

Addressing the runners, the Karachi commissioner said that he was glad about citizens participating in the marathon because it portrayed a positive image of the city.

He said that such a huge participation of citizens in the marathon was a testament to the city and its residents being peace lovers.

The marathon started from the Moin Khan Academy and ended at the same point. The marathon’s distance for men was set at 10 kilometres, while for women it was set at six kilometres.

The Sindh chief minister’s special secretary Arbab Lutfullah, the British deputy high commissioner, the consuls general of Germany and Turkey, Yemen’s honorary consul general, Pakistan Rangers Sindh Director General Maj Gen Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhary and other high officials also participated in the marathon.

The marathon was divided into four categories: people under 19 years, people over 19 years, people over 29 years, and people over 50 years. A special kids and family fun race was held separately.

The commissioner said that sports-related activities are promoted with holding marathons in the city. He said they would make efforts to promote more sports-related activities in the city.

He thanked the administration for helping make the marathon a successful event, the Sindh Olympic Association and other sports associations. He said that an event of such a massive magnitude would not have been possible without the support of various associations.

One of the runners said that such events should take place in the city more often. “Coming all the way to DHA early on Sunday morning and then running in a marathon that was managed by the government is a good experience.”

Female runners also seemed enthusiastic for the race. One of them said that it is good to hold such marathons for women as well on a governmental level.

The participants reached the Moin Khan Academy early and got themselves registered to run in the marathon. It was an exciting experience for 21-year-old Sajida, who had come all the way from Gulshan to participate in the race, along with her friends and cousins.

The runners were of the view that during the difficult times of the pandemic, such healthy activities are no less than relief for them.

One of the elderly who ran in the marathon said they seldom go out because of Covid-19, but the marathon was a good reason for them to leave the house.