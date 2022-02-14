Traffic cops below section officer rank restrained from imposing fines

Taking notice of complaints about traffic cops harassing motorists and motorcyclists in a bid to collect bribes, the newly appointed Karachi police chief, Additional IG Ghulam Nabi Memon, has issued a directive that no official of the traffic police junior than section officers would impose fines on violators of traffic rules.
He issued the directive to the Karachi traffic police chief on Sunday during a meeting with senior police officers, including the DIGs of all the three police ranges in the city, Criminal Investigation Agency DIG, Security Division DIG and all the SSPs of the city’s police.
The meeting discussed the issue of rising street crime in the city. The Karachi police chief expressed dissatisfaction with the police action against street criminals and stressed the need for coordinated efforts to apprehend criminal elements.
The meeting discussed the police strategy to eliminate street crime and narcotics dens in the city. Additional IG Memon also stressed the need for improving police investigations so that criminals were effectively prosecuted.
DIG Maqsood Memon briefed the meeting on the overall performance of Madadgar 15. The District SSPs explained the allocation of budget at the police station level and its results.
The city police chief directed the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell SSP to take effective measures to prevent motorcycle theft in the city. He added that all criminals must be purged of the police force for which scrutiny of police officials must be completed.
