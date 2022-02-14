What success?

Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed ‘best’ performance certificates to his most ‘successful’ ministers. While praising someone for doing the right job should be encouraged, this event raises a question about the performance of other ministers. Interestingly, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin were not in the top 10. These two ministries are of utmost importance to the country and by not making it to the top 10, they have proved to be functioning poorly. On the other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid was added to the list despite severe instability in the country. Clearly, the prime minister has failed to identify people who can actually perform well.
Noor Baloch
Karachi
It is high time that we addressed the issue of the increasing instances of animal cruelty in Pakistan. Stray animals,...
It is ironic that India considers its hijab ban a manifestation of its secular values. Everyone knows that this is not...
The economic-management team and lawmakers of the ruling party in Pakistan are celebrating the fact that the IMF has...
In Pakistan hundreds of acres of agricultural land are being destroyed to build housing societies and commercial...
The number of road accidents across the country is rising. According to a report published by the Pakistan Bureau of...
Harassment has become a major problem in Pakistan. People are harassed on the basis of their skin colour, gender, age,...
Comments