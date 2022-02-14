What success?

Prime Minister Imran Khan distributed ‘best’ performance certificates to his most ‘successful’ ministers. While praising someone for doing the right job should be encouraged, this event raises a question about the performance of other ministers. Interestingly, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin were not in the top 10. These two ministries are of utmost importance to the country and by not making it to the top 10, they have proved to be functioning poorly. On the other hand, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid was added to the list despite severe instability in the country. Clearly, the prime minister has failed to identify people who can actually perform well.

Noor Baloch

Karachi