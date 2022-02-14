Inhumane laws

It is ironic that India considers its hijab ban a manifestation of its secular values. Everyone knows that this is not true. The soft image that the country had built over the years has been tarnished. Any step that the government takes regarding its minorities – especially Muslims – is an attempt to erode their religious identity through discriminatory legislation and oppressive behaviour.
Despite the modernity and the secular theories of recent times, the Subcontinent was relatively more tolerant in the past. Now, political leaders in this region fuel religious sentiments and hatred to gain popularity. They must realise that such politics are actually detrimental to a country’s growth.
Ali Raza
Lahore
