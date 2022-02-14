Useless loans

The economic-management team and lawmakers of the ruling party in Pakistan are celebrating the fact that the IMF has approved $1 billion for Pakistan, reviving the bailout package. The last tranche of $500 million was released in March 2021. However, the truth is that we have a misshapen economy. Development has been stifled and rule of law is non-existent. A culture of rapacity grows unchecked. People suffer in appalling conditions due to alarming inflation, unimaginable violence and anarchy.

The ruling elite on the other hand, has absolutely no interest in developing the country or doing anything to assist people. Nothing is being done to rein in state spending or to combat corruption in public-sector organisations. The question then is: will this assistance really replenish our reserves, stabilise our currency, and strengthen conditions for economic growth? One doubts that it will. Loans for a country where corruption is rampant are predictably disastrous. There is no cause to celebrate.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad