Harassment horrors

Harassment has become a major problem in Pakistan. People are harassed on the basis of their skin colour, gender, age, mental health issues and even physical disabilities. Such harassment is especially prevalent in universities, where it leads to absenteeism, low self-esteem, loss of focus, self-harm and, in dire cases, suicide among students.
The government and university administrations should take firm action to curb harassment. Access to the police – when one feels unsafe – should be made easier. It is also important to educate people about equality and tolerance to ensure a peaceful and safe environment for all.
Mohammad Usama Ansari
Lahore
