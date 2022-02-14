Enforcing SNC

Much debate has been going on about the Single National Curriculum (SNC) and the reforms it intends to bring. However, the SNC creates more problems than it solves. The education sector needs structural amendments that must comply with modern developments in education. However, before introducing and implementing any reforms, the government must conduct a thorough assessment of all the gaps in the sector.

The government seemed to be in hurry to devise the programme and has forced reforms before the assessment phase. Throughout history, any attempt to implement half-baked reforms has ended badly, as they only serve to create more problems. The government should look into the matter and make changes only after making a thorough examination of the situation and bringing all stakeholders on board.

Aqeel Abbas

Jauharabad