Women at risk

This refers to the letter ‘Harassment in universities’ by Waqar Hussain Bhaagat (February 12). What has been happening in medical colleges in Sindh is not less than terrorism. Incidents of sexual harassment have unfortunately become a norm these days. One is glad that Parveen Rind survived the brutality and has stood up against the harassment by exposing the culprits. While there is no forensic evidence relating the previous murders to this incident yet, the matter is clearly suspicious.

Such incidents greatly worry parents who are already reluctant to give freedom to their daughters. They then refuse to let their girls get educated, which affects the province’s education sector as well. The authorities should get to the bottom of this as soon as they can.

Ghulam Murtaza

Karachi