Afghan funds

Nearly six months after the Taliban takeover in Kabul, US President Joe Biden has signed an executive order, giving half of the $7 billion in frozen Afghan assets to Afghanistan. This move has come after months of waiting and even then the other half of the funds have been kept for victims of the Sept 11 terror attacks. The US administration blocked the assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank in August last year. Though President Biden has tried to explain this by saying that this step is part of an attempt to address the “humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan”, the explanation seems lopsided. This is Afghan money which should be used to benefit the Afghan people. When no Afghan people were directly involved in the 9/11 attacks, why should their money be used in a case related to the attacks? This is a gross injustice to the Afghan people.

It has been over two decades since the 9/11 attacks took place in America, and there has been enough time to pay compensation to the victims from other sources. The US and Nato forces have spent – or rather wasted – trillions of dollars in waging wars in the past 20 years; only a fraction of that amount would have been sufficient to compensate the victims’ families. Many US victims of terrorism and their relatives have brought claims against the Taliban and are pursuing Afghan assets in a federal court which is likely to make the final decision on these writs. Depriving the people of Afghanistan of their assets cannot be justified in any way. What the US calls ‘malicious actors’ are in no way the product of the common people in Afghanistan who have been punished for far too long for an act that they did not commit.

The US already has sanctions in place against the Taliban and the Haqqani network. These sanctions are directly hurting the people of Afghanistan and the UN and US must find a way to either lift these sanctions or circumvent them in such a way that the people of Afghanistan can benefit from the entire Afghan property held by the US. Even if there is no easy solution for Afghanistan’s economic challenges, a release of funds to the people of Afghanistan – maybe through some mechanism by the UN – will at least reduce some of the miseries the people are facing in the country. There is no use exacerbating the problems further; already Afghans are under a Taliban regime, and there does not seem any immediate possibility of a change in their fortunes. The Afghan economy was in a bad shape even before the Taliban takeover and as much as three-fourths of the public expenditures came from international donor grants. The economy of the country has been collapsing and mass starvation is around the corner. People have nowhere to turn to as basic public services are unable to function for lack of funds. There is a need for extensive spending on humanitarian relief and the UN must step in to persuade the US and other world powers to set aside ideological differences and help the people of Afghanistan.