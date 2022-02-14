Court suspends BSA’s affiliation with PSF

KARACHI: Civil Judge II Quetta has suspended the affiliation of Balochistan Squash Association for not following Sport Policy 2005-2008.

The judge Abdul Khaliq Tajik while hearing a civil suit filed by Sher Ali Kakar passed the order and suspended the affiliation of BSA with Pakistan Squash Federation.

Kakar submitted that PSF issued two letters (Ps1-60/2019/526 and PSF/23/Gen) on May 10, 2019 and August 23, 2019, respectively, giving affiliation to BSA, headed by M Arshad.

He pleaded the court that BSA should be restrained from interfering in the Squash Court at Ayub Stadium, Quetta, and letters of affiliation by PSF should be suspended.

The judge passed the order: “I have considered the contention raised by the plaintiff and have gone through the record of the case. So far as the affiliation letter (No. Ps1-60/2019/526 and No. PSF/23/Gen) are concerned, perusal whereof show that the issuing authority mentioned that following members were selected, meaning thereby that no elections were conducted.

“Therefore, keeping in view the above, it may be inferred that the required procedure as contained in the Constitution of Balochistan Squash Association and Sport Policy 2005-2008 for conduct of elections have not been complied with, therefore, operation of affiliation letters (No. Psl 60/2019/526 and No. PSF/23/Gen) are suspended till next date of hearing,” stated the order.