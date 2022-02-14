PVF hires Brazil’s coach ahead of SA games

KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) has decided to hire the services of Brazilian coach Cristiano Rodrigues Campos who will train the senior team as well as juniors for the future international assignments.

“The hiring process is in progress and in a few days it will be completed,”, a senior official of the PVF told ‘The News’ on Sunday.

Initially, the PVF wanted to hire the services of Serbian coach Jovica Cvetkovic but decided against it.”Yes, we decided against hiring the Serbian. The Brazilian is a young man and also has strong credentials,” PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told this correspondent.

The 40-year old Cristiano, a former Brazilian player, is a FIVB Level-11 coach. He has worked as a coach with several age-group teams of Brazil, along with the senior team .He has experience of coaching various Brazil’s clubs.

Besides, former Pakistan captain Naseer Ahmed during his professional stint with a foreign club played under Cristiano’s coaching.

“Once the hiring process is completed, Cristiano will be called by March 1. You know we have already held camps for the national men’s Under-20 and women’s teams and we also plan to hold camp of senior team camp,” Yaqoob said.

He added that the issue is that in April there will be Ramadan and in May it will be hot in Islamabad and the problem is to find an appropriate place to hold the camp of the senior team.

“There is no training facility in Abbottabad. We will weigh various options and then decide what to do,” said Yaqoob, also a former top police official. “We also were mulling an option to hold a men’s under-18 camp but we cannot do that due to lack of finances,” he said.

The services of Cristiano will be hired until the 14th South Asian Games which Pakistan is supposed to host in March 2023. “Yes, we plan to hire him until the South Asian Games,” Yaqoob clarified.

Pakistan’s senior team’s major assignment is the Asian Games slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 10-25. Before that Islamic Games are also expected to be held in Konya, Turkey, in August.

From August 22-29, Pakistan will show their mettle in the 21st Asian Men’s Under-20 Volleyball Championship in Riffa, Bahrain. It is expected that Cristiano will also work with this team after his arrival in Pakistan.

Cristiano will replace Iranian coach Rahman Mohammdirad who handled the country’s national senior team in the Asian Championship in Japan last year. Mohammadirad hardly served Pakistan as a coach for three months. Amidst South Asian Games, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has decided to support federations in hiring of foreign coaches. The PVF is also hiring the services of Cristiano with the assistance of the PSB. In 2009, too, Pakistan had hired a Brazilian coach Augusto Sabatini.