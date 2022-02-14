Leao seals ‘perfect week’ by snatching top spot for Milan

MILAN: Rafael Leao fired AC Milan top of Serie A on Sunday with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Sampdoria which allowed his side to overtake champions Inter.
With seven minutes gone Leao collected a huge kick from goalkeeper Mike Maignan and breezed past Bartosz Bereszynski before slotting home his seventh of the season.
Stefano Pioli’s side were four points behind Inter, who drew 1-1 in an enthralling match with fellow title rivals Napoli in Naples on Saturday.
