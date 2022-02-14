Humphries in Olympic monobob driving seat after US switch

YANQING, China: Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries is in pole position to win her first Olympic gold for her adopted USA as the three-time medallist opened a big overnight lead in Sunday’s first two heats of the women’s monobob.

Humphries posted a new track record in the first heat of an event making its Games debut, and built up an overnight lead of 1.04sec after the two runs.

That is a huge gap in a sport normally decided by tenths of a second.

The medals will be decided in two final heats on Monday, but the 36-year-old was taking nothing for granted.