Humphries in Olympic monobob driving seat after US switch

YANQING, China: Canadian-born Kaillie Humphries is in pole position to win her first Olympic gold for her adopted USA as the three-time medallist opened a big overnight lead in Sunday’s first two heats of the women’s monobob.
Humphries posted a new track record in the first heat of an event making its Games debut, and built up an overnight lead of 1.04sec after the two runs.
That is a huge gap in a sport normally decided by tenths of a second.
The medals will be decided in two final heats on Monday, but the 36-year-old was taking nothing for granted.
KARACHI: Civil Judge II Quetta has suspended the affiliation of Balochistan Squash Association for not following Sport...
ABU DHABI: Kai Havertz scored a penalty deep into extra time as Chelsea defeated Palmeiras 2-1 in the Club World Cup...
PARIS: France captain Antoine Dupont said the squad are not talking about their chances of a Six Nations Grand Slam...
KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation has decided to hire the services of Brazilian coach Cristiano Rodrigues...
BANGALORE: England’s Liam Livingstone on Sunday became the most expensive foreign player in this season’s IPL...
MILAN: Rafael Leao fired AC Milan top of Serie A on Sunday with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Sampdoria which...
Comments