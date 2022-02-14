Struggling Afridi pulls out of remaining PSL

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced that he will not be participating further in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.

The 41-year-old former Pakistan’s captain , on his YouTube channel, said that his body was in serious pain. He also thanked his well-wishers who supported him till his last stint in this PSL.

“I wanted to end PSL on a good note but I have been playing with a lower-back injury for 15-16 years now and the pain is quite intense which has transferred into my groin, knee and even the fingers of the foot,” Afridi said.

“Health is everything and I can’t further endure the pain,” he added.

Afridi revealed that he would undergo rehab for a few months and would look to take part in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The great all-rounder thanked Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar and also apologised for not playing further in the tournament.

“I will come back on the field once again for my fans; keep me in your prayers,” Afridi concluded.

Shahid Afridi only managed to play three games for Gladiators in this PSL and mostly struggled with his all-round play.