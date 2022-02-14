Struggling Afridi pulls out of remaining PSL

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators’ all-rounder Shahid Afridi has announced that he will not be participating further in HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven.
The 41-year-old former Pakistan’s captain , on his YouTube channel, said that his body was in serious pain. He also thanked his well-wishers who supported him till his last stint in this PSL.
“I wanted to end PSL on a good note but I have been playing with a lower-back injury for 15-16 years now and the pain is quite intense which has transferred into my groin, knee and even the fingers of the foot,” Afridi said.
“Health is everything and I can’t further endure the pain,” he added.
Afridi revealed that he would undergo rehab for a few months and would look to take part in the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).
The great all-rounder thanked Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar and also apologised for not playing further in the tournament.
“I will come back on the field once again for my fans; keep me in your prayers,” Afridi concluded.
Shahid Afridi only managed to play three games for Gladiators in this PSL and mostly struggled with his all-round play.
KARACHI: Civil Judge II Quetta has suspended the affiliation of Balochistan Squash Association for not following Sport...
ABU DHABI: Kai Havertz scored a penalty deep into extra time as Chelsea defeated Palmeiras 2-1 in the Club World Cup...
PARIS: France captain Antoine Dupont said the squad are not talking about their chances of a Six Nations Grand Slam...
KARACHI: Pakistan Volleyball Federation has decided to hire the services of Brazilian coach Cristiano Rodrigues...
BANGALORE: England’s Liam Livingstone on Sunday became the most expensive foreign player in this season’s IPL...
MILAN: Rafael Leao fired AC Milan top of Serie A on Sunday with the only goal in a 1-0 win over Sampdoria which...
Comments