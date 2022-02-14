Zalmi hand Kings their sixth consecutive defeat

LAHORE:Peshawar Zalmi hammered Karachi Kings to keep their hopes alive for the play-off stage of the Pakistan Super League here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday evening.

Zalmi chipped in with 193 for six thanks to the solid start from the openers which was well-backed by the late-order death overs onslaught. In contrast, Karachi Kings failed miserably to chase and could muster only 136 for six and were beaten by 55 runs to Zalmi.

This defeat might mean the end of the road to Karachi Kings in this season who remained winless after six games.

For Karachi, their captain Babar Azam’s 59 runs in 46 balls could not propel the innings they were looking for as no other batsman managed a big knock. Only Joe Clarke (26) shared the 55 runs stand with Babar. Peshawar’s bowling kept the pressure right-on and got the wickets regularly.For them, Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad picked two wickets each.

Peshawar Captain Wahab Riaz gave full credit to the team for bowling well. “We had to work hard and the bowlers did well in the powerplay. As the ball got old, the length ball was harder to execute and score. We chose the team for the day and they played well to bring up a win,” he said. Earlier, openers Hazratullah Zazai and Muhammad Haris gave Peshawar Zalmi a flying start and shared a 97-run partnership in the initial 10 overs. In his debut match in the PSL 7, Haris scored 49 runs off 27 deliveries with three fours and four sixes. He was bowled by Mohammad Nabi.

Troubled Karachi Kings once again displayed poor fielding and dropped many catches.

Hazratullah Zazai smashed his half century off 41 balls with six fours and one six. Qasim Akram dismissed him on 52. Liam Livingstone went to the pavilion after posting just 6 runs.

Shoaib Malik and Ben Cutting scored 31 and 26 runs, respectively, for their team.

Score Board

Karachi Kings won the toss

Peshawar Zalmi Innings

Zazai c Babar b Qasim Akram 52

Haris † b Nabi 49

Livingstone c Qasim b Jordan 6

Shoaib Malik lbw b Jordan 31

Cutting c Sharjeel b Jordan 26

Rutherford b Umaid Asif 11

Haider Ali not out 2

Amad Butt not out 11

Extras: (b 4, lb 4, w 7) 15

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 9.65) 193/6

Fall: 1-97, 2-114, 3-122, 4-167, 5-180, 6-190

Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-31-0,Aamer Yamin 3-0-38-0, Mohammad Nabi 4-0-33-1,Umaid Asif 4-0-35-1,Chris Jordan 4-0-41-3,Qasim Akram 1-0-7-1

Karachi Kings Innings

Babar (c)lbw b Salman Irshad 59

Sharjeel c Cutting b Salman 14

Joe Clarke † b Livingstone 26

Mohammad Nabi c Cutting b Umar 15

Cockbain c Amad Butt b Wahab 14

Yamin c Livingstone b Wahab 6

Sahibzada Farhan not out 1

Chris Jordan not out 1

Extras: (w 2) 2

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 6.90) 138/6

Fall: 1-25, 2-85 , 3-115 , 4-121 , 5-136 , 6-136

Bowling: Shoaib Malik 2-0-11-0, Mohammad Umar 4-0-29-1, Salman Irshad 4-0-24-2, Wahab Riaz 4-0-26-2, Amad Butt 3-0-26-0, Liam Livingstone 3-0-22-1

Result: Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Man of the match: Mohammad Haris

Umpires: Faisal Afridi, Rashid Riaz