Australia triumph in thrilling super over

Sydney: Australia scraped past Sri Lanka to take control of their five-match Twenty20 series Sunday after late fireworks from the visitors forced their second clash in Sydney to a rare super over after it ended in a tie.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and bowled for the second game in a row, despite his side struggling in the run chase during their 20-run defeat in the first clash of the series on Friday.

It appeared to be heading the same way after Josh Inglis’ 48 spearheaded Australia to 164 for six, and the Sri Lankan top order again failed to fire.

But Pathum Nissanka’s 73 and a breezy 34 off 19 balls from Shanaka sent the game to the wire.

With Marcus Stoinis bowling, Sri Lanka needed 12 off the last three balls to win. Maheesh Theekshana hit a six, then a single before Dushmantha Chameera smacked a four to tie the match and send it into a nail-biting super over.

Josh Hazlewood bowled the over for Australia with Shanaka and Dinesh Chandimal facing. After two dot balls, Chandimal was run out and Sri Lanka managed just five runs.

That left Australia needing six to win with Glenn Maxwell and Stoinis reaching the target off three balls from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

“Great to get the win but pretty sloppy overall, we might have got away with one tonight,” said skipper Aaron Finch. “We bowled some great overs, we bowled some poor overs. But the fielding was poor.”

Earlier, Hazlewood struck in the first over, with Danushka Gunathilaka out for a golden duck, caught by Ben McDermott at cover.

Hazlewood pounced again in his next over to remove Avishka Fernando for five and when Pat Cummins bowled Charith Asalanka without scoring, Sri Lanka were in big trouble.

Reeling at 25 for three after five overs, Chandimal and Nissanka knuckled down to steer them to 64 for three at the halfway mark before Chandimal fell for 19 to leg spinner Adam Zampa.

Score Board

Sri Lanka won the toss

Australia Innings

Ben c Silva b Thushara 18

Finch (c) st †Chandimal b Silva 25

Inglis c Shanaka b Silva 48

Maxwell c †Chandimal b Theekshana 15

Smith c Gunathilaka b Chameera 14

Stoinis c Theekshana b Chameera 19

Wade† not out 13

Cummins not out 6

Extras: (lb 2, w 4) 6

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 8.20) 164/6

Did not bat: Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Fall: 1-33, 3.6 ov 2-60, 7.5 ov 3-99, 11.5 ov 4-112, 13.5 ov 5-145, 18.3 ov 6-145, 18.4 ov

Bowling: Dushmantha Chameera 4-0-30-2 Nuwan Thushara 4-0-4-0-1 Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-31-1 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 4-0-33-2 Chamika Karunaratne 4-0-28-0

Sri Lanka Innings (Target: 165 runs)

Nissanka c Cummins b Stoinis 73

Gunathilaka c McDermott b Hazlewood 0

Fernando c Inglis b Hazlewood 5

Asalanka b Cummins 0

Chandimal† b Zampa 19

Shanaka (c) run out (Smith) 34

Karunaratne c †Wade b Richardson 0

Silva c Cummins b Hazlewood 13

Chameera not out 4

Theekshana not out 6

Extras: (b 1, lb 7, w 2) 10

Total: (20 Ov, RR: 8.20) 164/8

Did not bat: Nuwan Thushara

Fall: 1-3, 0.5 ov 2-19, 2.6 ov 3-25, 4.4 ov 4-67, 10.5 ov 5-115, 15.6 ov 6-115, 16.2 ov 7-146, 18.6 ov 8-153, 19.3 ov

Bowling: Josh Hazlewood 4-0-22-3 Pat Cummins 4-03-0-1 Stoinis 3-0-30-1 Kane Richardson 4-0-44-1 Adam Zampa 4-0-26-1 Glenn Maxwell 1-0-4-0

Result: Match tied (Australia won the one-over eliminator)

Man of the match: Josh Hazlewood (AUS)

T20I Debut: Nuwan Thushara (SL)

Umpires: Donovan Koch, Rod Tucker