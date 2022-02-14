Rs200! National athlete’s daily allowance

ISLAMABAD: Believe it or not! In this era, all the athletes attending national camps for the preparation of the 14th South Asian Games and other mega extravaganzas are getting Rs 200 a daily allowance — which is by any means even less than a casual daily-wager. Yet we as a nation are hoping to produce world-beaters capable of outwitting the Europeans, or the best around Asia!

The camp trainees of five sports also include the national hockey team probables who are currently busy training in Lahore. Everyone these days is talking about the revival of the national game but no one realizes that the players attending the national camp in Lahore under the PSB supervision are getting Rs 200 per day allowance.

It is being claimed by the PSB and Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) officials that around Rs.4 billion has been ear-marked for the preparation of the South Asian Games to be held in March 2023. One wonders where this huge amount is being spent and what is the use of the billions of rupees when the actual stakeholders (athletes) are getting such minimal pay during training days.

“I wonder whether I will be in a position to continue pursuing this sport when I see no future in it. You cannot realize what is happening here. Besides Rs 200 per day, we are not able to get the food of our liking or at least the food we require,”one of the athletes training in Islamabad said on the condition of anonymity.

He added that the hostel people here in Islamabad say they receive only Rs 750 per person for three meals. “How come one can manage three meals for just Rs 750?” he questioned

The player further said that this ‘menu’ is for an athlete who always needs some extra food. “when we demand extra to pacify our taste buds, they refuse, pleading they have limited food. How on Earth can you expect us to work extra when we know well that we have limited food to eat,” he revealed while fearing that his federation would get angry at such revelations.

The hockey players are getting this treatment in Lahore when they are not only preparing for the SA Games but for some important events including Asia Cup as well.

The IPC Ministry and PSB officials were on record saying during the SA Games Steering Committee meeting that the national camps are already underway. In reality, less than six sports training camps have so far been established from a total number of 27 sports Pakistan is going to host during the forthcoming SA Games. Now the question arises if the athletes are not getting their rightful share where the huge amount is being spent.

Meanwhile, ‘The News’ these days is conducting research which will be shared with readers in due course.

When the PSB Director General Col (rtd) Asif Zaman was approached he confirmed giving Rs 200 as daily allowance to athletes saying the amount was far less. “Yes, the daily allowance is far less. We are trying to increase it. As far as the establishment of more camps is concerned we are trying to start these in near future,” he said while responding on Whatsapp.