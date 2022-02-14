Ahmed, Saim win DHA Open titles

KARACHI: At the start of the season last month, Ahmed Baig arrived here with the reputation of being the one man who could give Pakistan No.1 Shabbir Iqbal a run for his money.

But while Shabbir walked away with three straight title-winning triumphs at Sindh Open, Pakistan Open and CAS Open in recent weeks, the big-hitting Ahmed was unable to really make his presence felt.

But finally, the young Ahmed ended his title drought here at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club when he won the DHA Karachi Cup All Pakistan Open Golf Championship by two strokes on Sunday.

Ahmed, who has climbed up to No.2 in national professional rankings since turning pro a few years back, was at his brilliant best in the final round of the Rs8 million DHA Open as he fired six-under par 66 to thwart the likes of Shabbir and Matloob Ahmed with an aggregate of 204 (-12). The duo of Shabbir and Matloob were tied foe the second place at 206 (-10).

Ahmed, who began the final round two strokes behind Matloob, made a steady start with pars on the first three holes. He made three straight birdies on holes 4,5 and 6 before ending front nine with a birdie on the 9th hole. At the turn he was -4 for the round. He made three more birdies on holes 11, 12 and 15. He had a bogey on the par-3 17th but by then he had a sizeable lead.

“It feels good to finally win a championship this season,” said Ahmed, who is seen as the most likely successor to Shabbir for the coveted position of Pakistan’s best professional.

Matloob carded 69 in the final round despite finishing with 33 on the front nine with three birdies on holes 2,8 and 9. However, a bogey on hole 10 and a double bogey on par-3 14th forced him to slip out of the race for the title. He made birdies on holes 15,16 and 18 but it wasn’t enough.

Shabbir, meanwhile, made a big push for the title as he fired 67 but fell short of winning his fourth straight title.

The quartet of Muhammad Asgfaque, Muhammad Alam, Minhaj Maqood and Muhammad Safdar were tied for third place at 210 (-6) followed by Hamza Taimur Amin, Muhammad Shehzad and Muhammad Naeem at 211.

In the amateurs category, Saim Shazli was in top gear as he made a series of birdies on his way to carding 70 to win the title comfortably by seven strokes. Saim made five birdies on holes 4,6,11,12 and 16. His closest rival, Omar Khalid made birdies on holes 12, 16 and 18 but was unable to put pressure on Saim. The Pakistan No. 1 had to settle for the second place after carding 73. He was followed Omar Shikoh (75) and M.A Mannan (77).