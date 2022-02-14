Valieva fate in balance as Odermatt wins Olympic giant slalom

BEIJING: Sport’s top court was to decide Sunday if 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can compete again at the Beijing Olympics after she failed a drugs test, as Switzerland’s Marco Odermatt won giant slalom gold in the snow and fog.

The buildup to the Games in the Chinese capital was dogged by concerns about Covid and human rights and have now passed the halfway point with yet more controversy surrounding them.

This time it involves skating sensation Valieva, whose Games hang in the balance after it emerged that she tested positive before the Olympics for a banned substance.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was to hold a video hearing before delivering its verdict on Monday, just a day before Valieva is scheduled to compete in the women’s singles competition, one of the most closely watched events at the Olympics.

Valieva was a strong favourite for gold but her Olympics and her fledgling career are now in jeopardy.

Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games executive director, said it was important to remember the “human side of this story... to think about a person of 15 in this situation”.

“We need to treat this situation extremely carefully,” said Dubi.

Valieva, who became the first woman ever to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition as Russia won team gold on Monday, tested positive for trimetazidine after competing at an event in Saint Petersburg on December 25.

However, the International Testing Agency says the World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory in Stockholm only reported that Valieva had returned a positive case on February 8 — the day after she won team gold in Beijing.

Heavy snow fell on Sunday but Odermatt lived up to expectations by holding his nerve to win the men’s giant slalom.

Odermatt, who finished seventh in the downhill and skied out of the super-G, clocked a combined total of 2min 09.35sec over the two legs down the “Ice River” course, where snow and fog made conditions tricky and visibility poor.

Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec claimed silver, 0.19sec off the pace, while reigning world champion Mathieu Faivre of France took bronze, 1.34sec behind the winner.

“It was a hard day with the conditions, with such a long wait between the two runs,” said Odermatt, who estimated it was five hours between his first and second runs.

The weather forced the postponement of qualification in the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle, in which Californian-born Chinese sensation Eileen Gu is going for a second gold medal.

Norway’s Marte Olsbu Roeiseland won the women’s 10km pursuit in biathlon and in cross-country skiing the Russians took gold in the men’s 4x10km relay.