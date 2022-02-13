ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered reopening of 238,000, out of 1.5 million, complaints that were resolved last year, and ordered for referring those to competent senior officers for review.

According to Prime Minister Delivery Unit, Imran Khan said that the review at the provincial level should be supervised by the relevant chief secretary and the inspector general of police (IGP), and at the federal level, the secretary of the ministry concerned would be responsible for reviewing complaints.

“The prime minister also ordered for reopening a total of 107,000 complaints of federal agencies. At the provincial level, 80,000 complaints are from the Punjab government subsidiaries,” the PM's Office said.

It said that 27,000 complaints from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government subsidiaries would be reopened, 15,000 from Sindh, 3,000 from Balochistan and 1,100 from Azad Kashmir would be reviewed, whereas 400 complaints would be reopened from Gilgit-Baltistan.

The complaints are related to municipal services, electricity and gas, communications and education. After reviewing the complaints, the senior officers concerned should submit their reports.