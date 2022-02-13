 
close
Sunday February 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

People forced to carry out loadshedding against themselves: Maryam

By Our Correspondent  
February 13, 2022
People forced to carry out loadshedding against themselves: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Central Vice President Maryam Nawaz has said this was the only government in which the people have been forced to carry out load-shedding against themselves.

In a tweet, she said after snatching bread and other necessities of life from people, the lights which were returned by Nawaz Sharif to the nation were also taken away from them.

Comments