 
close
Sunday February 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Saaf Pani case: NAB to file appeal against acquittal of Qamarul Islam

By Asim Yasin
February 13, 2022
Saaf Pani case: NAB to file appeal against acquittal of Qamarul Islam

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has decided to file an appeal in the Lahore High Court against the decision of an accountability court Lahore to acquit Raja Qamarul Islam and others in the Saaf Pani case.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has issued the directions to the Legal Division of the NAB for filing the appeal in the Lahore High Court against the verdict of the accountability court.

An accountability court in Lahore on Monday acquitted 16 persons including Punjab Saaf Pani Company's former chairperson and PML-N leader Raja Qamarul Islam in a corruption reference pertaining to irregularities in the Saaf Pani project.

Comments