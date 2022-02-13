ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has decided to file an appeal in the Lahore High Court against the decision of an accountability court Lahore to acquit Raja Qamarul Islam and others in the Saaf Pani case.

Chairman NAB Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has issued the directions to the Legal Division of the NAB for filing the appeal in the Lahore High Court against the verdict of the accountability court.

An accountability court in Lahore on Monday acquitted 16 persons including Punjab Saaf Pani Company's former chairperson and PML-N leader Raja Qamarul Islam in a corruption reference pertaining to irregularities in the Saaf Pani project.