41 receive nomination papers in Torghar

MANSEHRA: As many as 41 aspirants have received the nomination papers from the returning officers for tehsil mayor’s offices in three tehsils of Torghar district. A data received from the returning officers of Torghar district revealed that so far 41 aspirants of various political parties and independents have collected the nomination papers for three tehsils of Torghar district. It further revealed that as many as 13 aspirants collected nomination papers for the Judbah, 10 for Dore Mera and 18 for the Kundar Hassanzai tehsils. The aspirants who could collect their nomination papers could submit them with their respective ROs from February 14 to February 18 this year.