Govt improving facilities in rural areas: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan reviewed progress on development of common dashboard for notifiable diseases and upgradation of health facilities in rural areas in a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Saturday.

Secretaries of Health Department Imran Sikander Baloch and Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretaries Saleha Saeed, Ajmal Bhatti and Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Dr Awais Gohar and Dr Naeem Majeed were present whereas Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Omar and Vice-Chancellor Faisalabad Medical University Professor Dr Zafar Ch joined via video link. The two secretaries gave briefing on the progress so far. Dr Naeem Majeed gave a roadmap for mother and child health indicators. The minister said, "Disease surveillance is the backbone of an efficient healthcare system. Development of an integrated dashboard for notifiable disease is extremely important. Communicable diseases like polio and Covid-19 require global response. The government’s focus is on improving facilities at rural level. Facilities are being upgraded in areas away from large urban centres as Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to bring them at par with developed areas. New health facilities are being developed for people in rural areas."

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Dr Faisal Sultan said an inter-provincial meeting will be called very soon to develop integrated disease surveillance dashboard. He said all provinces will be able to launch responses after development of the dashboard for notifiable diseases.