‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ 10th episode to be aired on Geo TV today

KARACHI: The 10th episode of historical drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye”, which has been continuously winning over the hearts and minds of the viewers, will be aired on Geo TV at 8pm today (Sunday).
The story of the suspense thriller revolves around those who sacrificed their lives for their homeland.
The story of this masterpiece serial is written by Ali Moin and brilliantly directed by Haisam Hussain.
Renowned drama industry actors Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali and Talha Chahoor have been enchanting the audience through their impeccable acting prowess and performances in the historical serial.
