Biden, Putin discuss Ukraine as Kremlin slams ‘provocations’

WASHINGTON: A call on Saturday between President Joe Biden and his Kremlin counterpart Vladimir Putin on attempts to avert what the United States says is the danger of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine has begun, the White House said.

"President Biden’s secure call with Russian President Putin convened at 11:04," (1604 GMT), an official told reporters.Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday slammed Western claims of an imminent Moscow invasion of Ukraine as a "provocation" as he began new crisis talks with US President Joe Biden.Weeks of tensions that have seen Russia surround its western neighbour with more than 100,000 troops intensified after Washington warned that an all-out invasion could begin "any day" and Russia launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea.

Russia’s defence ministry added to the febrile atmosphere by announcing that it had chased off a US submarine that it alleged had crossed into its territorial waters near the Kuril Islands in the Pacific. The ministry said it had summoned the US defence attache in Moscow over the incident.

The military manoeuvres gave added urgency to a hastily arranged call Saturday between Biden and Putin aimed at defusing one of the gravest crises in East-West relations since the Cold War.

Putin began his afternoon by holding talks with France’s Emmanuel Macron that the French presidency said lasted one hour, 40 minutes.

Macron’s office said "both expressed a desire to continue dialogue" but reported no clear progress.

The Kremlin said Putin told Macron that Western claims of a planned Russian invasion were "provocative speculation" and could spark a conflict in Ukraine.

Russia on Saturday added to the ominous tone by pulling some of its diplomatic staff out of Ukraine.

The foreign ministry in Moscow said its decision was prompted by fears of "possible provocations from the Kyiv regime".

But Washington and a host of European countries cited the growing threat of a Russian invasion as they called on their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon possible.

Britain and the United States also pulled out most of their remaining military advisers while the US embassy ordered "most" of its Kyiv staff to leave.

Dutch carrier KLM announced that it was suspending commercial flights to Ukraine until futher notice.