Turkmenistan to hold early presidential election on March 12

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Turkmenistan on Saturday set a snap presidential election for March 12 after autocrat leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov said he was ready to allow "young leaders" to govern, with his son expected to succeed him.

A former dentist and health minister, the 64-year-old succeeded the country’s founding president Saparmurat Niyazov in December 2006 after his death and has ruled with an iron fist since.

A spokesman for the election commission, Bezergen Garrayev, told AFP that Berdymukhamedov gave the commission "an instruction to prepare for early presidential elections on March 12".

Later in the day state media said the tightly-controlled country’s rubberstamp parliament "adopted a resolution" to hold the vote on March 12.

The move comes after unprecedented violence roiled next-door Kazakhstan, leaving 200 dead. The crisis effectively ended the political career of Nursultan Nazarbayev, an 81-year-old strongman who had remained powerful even after allowing a hand-picked successor to replace him as president in 2019.

Gas-rich Turkmenistan, a former Soviet republic, is one of the world’s most repressive, secretive states and little is known about how the regime makes day-to-day decisions.

Berdymukhamedov, who is the country’s president, chair of the cabinet and senate speaker, is its main face.

His pastimes -- including horse riding, mass cycling, composing songs and authoring books -- have made him a curiosity across the world on social media, which is blocked in Turkmenistan.