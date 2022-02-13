Six killed in Syria regime shelling

MAARAT AL-NAASAN, Syria: Syrian regime shelling killed six civilians including women and children on Saturday in Idlib province, the country’s last main jihadist and rebel bastion, a war monitor said.
An AFP photographer at the scene reported seeing several bodies being taken away from a wrecked home in Maarat al-Naasan, an area close to regime-controlled territory.
"The shell fell on a civilian home," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based group with a network of sources on the ground in the war-torn country.
