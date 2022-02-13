US to reopen Solomon Islands embassy

NADI, Fiji: The United States plans to re-establish an embassy in the Solomon Islands, a senior State Department official said on Saturday, as Washington seeks to beef up its presence in a region where China is rapidly expanding its influence.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to announce the opening of a new embassy on the Pacific island state during a visit to nearby Fiji -- 29 years after the US downgraded its diplomatic presence in Honiara.

The move comes just a few months after riots in the island chain of 800,000 people in November when protesters tried to storm parliament and then went on a three-day rampage, torching much of the capital Honiara’s Chinatown.