Spain teen held for killing family over grades row

MADRID: A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Spain on suspicion of shooting dead his parents and 10-year-old brother following a row over bad school grades, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in a rural area just outside Elche, about 20-km from the southeastern port city of Alicante.

It was not discovered until Friday night by a relative who turned up to check on them, a police spokesman said.

"The mother’s sister came to the house because she had heard nothing from the family and that’s when her nephew told her he’d killed his father, mother and brother," he told AFP, saying she had called the police who confirmed finding three bodies inside the house.