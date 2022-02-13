Dereliction of duty Notices served on cops

WANA: District police officer has sent notices to thousands of personnel for not performing duty.District Police Officer Khanzeb Mohmand has warned the police personnel through social media to either come to duty or face action.
The official said that strict action would be taken against cops who did not come to join duty.
It was learnt that those not coming for duty were greasing palm of their bosses after taking salaries.
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Amir Muqam on Saturday criticised the government...
PESHAWAR: Local police foiled a bid to smuggle opium and hashish and arrested four persons in two separate actions...
PESHAWAR: The Muslim Hands in collaboration with Pak-Afghan Forum and Government of Pakistan with special assistance...
MINGORA: The police on Saturday claimed to have arrested four gangsters from Punjab on the charges of robbing a...
MANSEHRA: As many as 41 aspirants have received the nomination papers from the returning officers for tehsil mayor’s...
PESHAWAR: The rising price-hike and the disagreements over the award of party tickets are the two main factors that...
Comments