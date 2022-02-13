 
Sunday February 13, 2022
Peshawar

Dereliction of duty Notices served on cops

February 13, 2022

WANA: District police officer has sent notices to thousands of personnel for not performing duty.District Police Officer Khanzeb Mohmand has warned the police personnel through social media to either come to duty or face action.

The official said that strict action would be taken against cops who did not come to join duty.

It was learnt that those not coming for duty were greasing palm of their bosses after taking salaries.

