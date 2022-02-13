 
Sunday February 13, 2022
Peshawar

Smuggling bid foiled

By Bureau report
February 13, 2022

PESHAWAR: Local police foiled a bid to smuggle opium and hashish and arrested four persons in two separate actions here on Saturday.

An official said that the cops in University Town foiled a bid to smuggle 156kg opium in a car and arrested two persons. Also, the policemen in Chamkani arrested two alleged smugglers and recovered 40kg of hashish.

