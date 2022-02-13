578 tonnes humanitarian aid provided to Afghans

PESHAWAR: The Muslim Hands in collaboration with Pak-Afghan Forum and Government of Pakistan with special assistance of Federal Minister for Interfaith Harmony Noorul Qadri handed over 578 tonnes of edibles along with winter kits as humanitarian aid for the Afghan people.
As many as 20 containers of edibles including winter kits were handed over by Muslim Hands to Afghan counterparts and authorities at Torkham border.
Muslim Hands Regional Director Rahimullah Khan, Head of program Shah Khalid, Ziaul Islam, Tehsildar Torkham Ghuncha Gul, focal person to federal minister Azmat Ali, Maulana Shoaib-ul-Qadri. From Afghan’s side, Maulana Ghazi Kamsar Hafiz Faiz Muhammad, Abdul Haq Qadri, Dr Noor-ul-Huda and Khawaja Abdul Samad were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Muslim Hands Director said food packages and winter kits were provided to Afghan people in the hour of need. The Muslim Hands thanked the Government of Pakistan, Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum and Federal Minister for Interfaith Harmony Noorul Haq Qadri for their collaboration for aid programme.
