41 receive nomination papers

MANSEHRA: As many as 41 aspirants have received the nomination papers from the returning officers for tehsil mayor’s offices in three tehsils of Torghar district.
A date received from the returning officers of Torghar district revealed that so far 41 aspirants of various political parties and independents have collected the nomination papers for three tehsils of Torghar district.
It further revealed that as many as 13 aspirants collected nomination papers for the Judbah, 10 for Dore Mera and 18 for the Kundar Hassanzai tehsils.
