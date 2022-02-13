Crackdown against POs launched

MANSEHRA: The Police Department on Saturday launched a crackdown against the proclaimed offenders and constituted the special teams to carry out the raids across the country.

“We have approached the National Database and Registration Authority and Federal Investigation Agency for the arrest and blockade of the passports of 12 outlaws who had fled the area after committing the heinous crimes,” Sajjad Khan, the district police officer, told reporters.

He said that the crackdown had been launched against the proclaimed offenders on the directives of Inspector General of Police Mohazam Jah Ansari.

“We have constituted special police teams which would execute the joint raids with the police of other provinces for the arrests of the proclaimed offenders,” he added.

He said that police had also arrested ten POs in recent days and since the launch of the crackdown the police department has put more efforts to make that crackdown successful.