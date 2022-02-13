PTI lawmakers disappointed at closure of skiing resort

MINGORA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Shahram Tarakai and Atif Khan on Saturday said they would take up with the chief minister the issue of the closure of the Malam Jabba Skiing Resort.

Members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Shahram Tarakai and Atif Khan visited the scenic and snowy valley Malam Jabba, and spent time along with their families.

Talking to this scribe, Shahram Tarakai said that Malam Jabba was a dream destination that attracted people to the scenic beauty of the valley.

“In 2014, the provincial government leased the land to a private company, and the Samson group invested Rs4 billion and built a three star hotel, chairlift, zip line and provided other facilities. The project also helped in providing employment opportunities to the locals, and played a pivotal role, in promoting tourism in the area,” he said, adding that such steps were aimed at providing job opportunities and providing recreational facilities to the local and foreign tourists.

However, the lawmaker lamented over the closure of the project and said that the issue would be resolved soon and security would be provided to the resort administration, for the smooth running of the activities.

Talking to The News, Atif Khan said that the issue has been brought to the knowledge of the chief minister and soon would be resolved.

“The tourists from Pakistan and foreign not only visit the scenic valleys to stay in the hotel but they also need recreational facilities. I hope that when the resort is opened; the number of tourists would increase,” he said and pledged that the issue would be resolved on priority basis.

The two lawmakers also enjoyed the new adventure sports Joint Swing and spent leisure time in the valley.