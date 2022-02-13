Tree plantation drive begins in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The administration of Torghar district on Saturday launched the tree plantation drive during which over 1.4 million saplings would be distributed among growers.

“Though the public departments have been taking part in the ongoing tree plantation drive, people as a whole should join hands in this campaign to make this beautiful district a pollution and hazards-free,” Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Fawad Khan told a ceremony in the Judbah, the headquarters of Torghar .

He said that 1.4 saplings would be distributed among the local people free-of-cost.

“The forest department would distribute saplings free-of-cost till March 15 and I am optimistic that people will show their patriotism and take part in this tree plantation drive,” he added.