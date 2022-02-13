Petrol pump guard shoots alleged thief dead

A petrol pump security guard shot dead an alleged thief near Gurumandir on Saturday.

Responding to reports, Jamshed Quarters police rushed to the filling station and found a young man lying critically wounded. He was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Security guard Sohail Aslam and witnesses told the police that the suspect and an accomplice riding on a motorcycle pulled up behind the petrol pump and stole the cover of a petrol tank.

However, the security guard saw the two men and told them to surrender. Soon afterwards, the guard opened fire, injuring the thief. The other suspect fled on the motorcycle.

Police said they had taken the guard into custody for questioning and also seized his 12-bore rifle. They also obtained CCTV footage, which confirmed the claims of the witnesses about the theft of the petrol tank’s cover.

Two robbers held

Police arrested two suspected robbers in an injured condition after an encounter near a bus stop in Surjani Town.

Police soon arrived at the scene. After seeing the cops coming, the suspects opened fire. The police retaliated and arrested Shahzad and Amjad Ali in an injured condition. A third suspect, Waqas, escaped. The police claimed recovering two TT pistols, three cellphones and a motorcycle.