Female students clinch top positions in BSc exams

Karachi University on Friday announced the results of the BSc Part-I and Part-II annual examinations 2020, with female students clinching all three top positions.

According to a notification issued by the varsity, 2,710 candidates registered and 2,595 students appeared in the exams. It said 459 candidates cleared the papers in the first division, 563 students in the second division and two candidates managed to clear the exams in the third division. The overall pass percentage remained 39.50.

Syeda Batool Zehra, a student of the Defence Authority College for Women, secured 1,366 marks out of a total of 1,600 marks and clinched the overall first position, Tayyaba of the DJ Sindh Government Science College bagged the second position with 1,341 marks, while Ruqqia Tabassum, a student of the Madar-e-Millat Degree College Steel Town, bagged 1,286 marks for the third position.

Commerce results

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Saturday announced results of the Commerce Regular Group Part-I Annual Examinations 2021.

BIEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin said 47,636 candidates registered and 46,039 sat the exams.

Of them, 45,307 candidates were declared successful in all seven papers, 478 cleared six papers, 148 five papers, 106 four papers.