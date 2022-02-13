Kamal warns of sit-ins if Sindh govt does not transfer Rs1,200bn to LBs

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday warned that if the Sindh government did not create a system for the transfer of Rs1,200 billion to the grassroots level, the party would hold sit-ins at 12 different places of Karachi.

“Only the three constitutional amendments proposed by the PSP can save Pakistan from corruption and terrorism,” he said while addressing an interactive session followed by dinner arranged by Karachi-based industrialists.

He said that the share of the National Financial Commission (NFC) through the Provincial Financial Commission (PFC) award should be transferred directly to the district by the provincial government.

“Under the Article 140A, the powers of local government and subordinate departments should not only be included in the Constitution of Pakistan but their powers should be clearly written in the style of federal and provincial governments so that no chief minister can interpret the constitution according to his desire,” he remarked.

He added that the PSP also wanted this point to be included in the constitution that the elections for the national and provincial assemblies must be held only when the elections for local bodies have taken place.

Kamal said the country’s industrial community had tried all the parties and now there was no other option but the PSP to fix Pakistan's chronic issues.

“The longer the industrialists and the people take time to stand shoulder to shoulder with PSP, the more they and Pakistan will suffer. The way Pakistan is being run after the 18th amendment has brought Pakistan to a standstill,” he said.

Administratively and financially, the country was unable to function after the 18th amendment, the PSP chief remarked. “The provincial rulers have to understand that if the fruits of the 18th amendment do not reach the people, the 18th Amendment will be rolled back from the provinces. The powers vested in the provinces by the 18th Amendment have not been devolved to the lower level.”

Kamal was of the view that workers and supporters of the political parties of Pakistan, especially of the ruling parties, must not demand water, roads, transport, hospitals, educational institutions, parks and sewerage systems from their leaders but they must demand the authority and resources to build and operate all these.

“We have to bring power to the streets from Karachi to Kashmore so that a sense of participation and ownership arises in public,” he said.

Kamal said that when the people had power, they could hold their own representatives accountable.

The provinces were not transferring 56 per cent of money they received from the federation to the local governments, Kamal said. The federation has to use the remaining 44 per cent to repay the loans and run the army, while the chief ministers consider the money received through the NFC award as their personal money, he added.

Sindh gets 27 per cent of the 56 per cent divisible pool and the chief minister of Sindh gets Rs1,000 billion every year, Kamal said, adding that the CM earned Rs200 billion from Karachi through taxes. “Rs1,200 billion is the annual revenue of the Sindh government.”

The PSP chairperson said that during the last 13 years, the PPP spent Rs2,300 billion on education alone but today there were thousands of ghost schools and millions of ghost teachers in Sindh as per reports of international agencies.

He said that instead of opening new educational institutions, government schools in Sindh were being closed and their buildings given on contract to welfare institutions.