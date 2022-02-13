Sindh govt urged to activate vigilance bodies to enforce laws against bonded labour

Although the Sindh Assembly passed the Sindh Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act in 2016, the law still awaits implementation.

The law requires the formation of district vigilance committees (DVCs) in all 30 districts of the province to monitor the implementation of the law. However, the Hari Welfare Association (HWA), a non-government group dedicated to the rights of peasants in Sindh, has said that the DVCs have been notified only in 14 districts after continuous requests were made by the labour secretary and labour rights bodies to the deputy commissioners of the districts.

“Also, almost all of them are inactive. They have neither convened a single meeting nor dealt with a single case of bonded labour yet,” said HWA Chairman Akram Khaskheli.

He said that only 12 DVCs were notified in 2020, one each in Badin, Dadu, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Korangi, Kashmore, Mipurkhas, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sakhur, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Nausheroferoz. Last year, two new DVCs in Mathiari and Shikarpur were notified.

Khaskheli regretted that neither the Sindh government nor the district administrations had allocated funds to the DVCs to run their affairs.

Under the law, the district authorities must set up DVCs, consisting of elected authorities and representatives of the district administration, bar association, media, social services, and labour departments. According to law, the DVCs’ role is to advise the district administration on effective implementation of the law, help with the rehabilitation of the freed bonded labourers, and monitor the working of the law. Also, the Rules of Business for SBLSAA of 2015 have neither been shared with the civil society organisations nor notified in the gazette.

Khaskheli said the HWA had written many letters to the DCs across the province for notifying and activating the DVCs under the law. “But, sadly, they never paid attention to the matter that badly harms millions of peasants and rural workers and causes indecent working conditions.”

He regretted that the deputy commissioners responsible to notify and activate the DVCs had an indifferent attitude towards the bonded labour laws, the menace of debt bondage, and slavery -- commonly persisting almost in every sector of the economy and the district of the province.

The statistics compiled by the HWA indicate that before and after the enactment of the law, bonded labourers were being released under habeas corpus petitions commonly filed by their relatives or representatives of human rights groups.

From 2013 to 2020, 8,725 bonded labourers were released from the landlords' properties across the province on orders of courts.

“Police authorities have not arrested any landlords in any of the cases and are reluctant to register cases against them under the SBLSAA,” he said.

Furthermore, the role of DVCs was reported in not a single case in districts where DVCs had been constituted, he said.

Khaskheli claimed that the ILO’s Committee of Experts on C029 had asked the Sindh government to provide details of cases lodged under the SBLSAA of 2015, trials and prosecution, but the government does not have these details, indicating a lack of documentation and transparency.

The HWA urged the provincial government, the district authorities and the district and session judges to play their part in implementing the SBLSAA and activating the DVCs so that the menace of bonded labour could be eradicated in every sector of the economy.