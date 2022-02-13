PSP worker’s murder case registered under ATA

Police registered a case on Saturday against unknown suspects for murdering a Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) worker in North Karachi three days ago.

The FIR was lodged at the Khawaja Ajmair Nagri police station under sections 302, 324/34 and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 by Amir Ahmed, a brother of 48-year-old slain activist Salman Wakeel Commando.

The PSP worker, a Grade 16 teacher of a primary school and resident of Sector 5A/1, North Karachi, was on his way to Pela School to pick up his wife, also a schoolteacher, after picking up his son from another school when motorcyclists sprayed the vehicle with bullets and sped away.

Wakeel suffered seven bullet wounds to different parts of his body, including his face and head, and died on the spot. His son Abdus Saboor was wounded in the brazen attack but he was stated to be out of danger.

The police have yet to be make any progress in the investigation. SHO Rao Nazim said that the police were waiting for forensics and geo-fencing reports.

He said they were collecting more CCTV footage as the faces of the assailants obtained earlier were not clear. Talking to The News after the incident, West Zone police chief DIG Nasir Aftab had confirmed that it was an act of targeted killing. “The target killers were highly trained and professionals like Karachi had been witnessed in the past.”

DIG Aftab had said: “Not only us but all the law enforcement agencies, including the CTD and the CIA, are also investigating the case. We are putting maximum resources and we are quite hopeful that we would probe this case and will arrest the suspects soon.”

The victim had been associated with the MQM and had served as a sector member in the past before joining the PSP. He was a former election cell incharge of the party.

PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal said Salman Wakeel was a former incharge of the party’s election cell and the party’s eighth worker who had been killed. “The PSP is a peace-loving party and will never let the situation of this city and the country deteriorate,” he said while talking to the media after attending the slain worker’s funeral.

Kamal demanded of the authorities to arrest the culprits involved in the killings of his party workers.

Other leaders of the party, including Arshad Vohra, had reached the hospital and strongly condemned the incident. They had demanded immediate arrests of the culprits.

Witnesses said three men on two motorcycles were involved in the attack, and one of them opened fire at the victims. Investigators have obtained a CCTV footage showing that the motorcyclists, clad in pants and shirts and wearing helmets, followed the PSP worker and carried out the attack quickly.