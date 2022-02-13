Media moot at KU

The Karachi University's Mass Commission Department in collaboration with the Sindh Higher Education Commission and Greenwich University is organising a two-day international conference on the post-truth era trends in media on February 15 and 16.
Chairman Sindh HEC Dr Asim Hussain will inaugurate the conference at the ICCBS Auditorium of the University of Karachi, while KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will preside the event. Greenwich University VC Seema Mughal will be the guest of honour.
