Two-day flower show opens at KPC

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who also serves as the spokesperson for the Sindh government and adviser to the Sindh chief minister on law, inaugurated a flower exhibition at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Saturday.

He said on the occasion that in the past, it was Karachi's garbage that was highlighted but now flowers exhibitions in the city were getting fame. "Islamabad and Lahore were known for their flowers. Now we have made Karachi famous by displaying flowers,” he added.

Officials and members of the KPC were also present on the occasion.

Wahab complained of less federal schemes in Karachi and Sindh compared to other provinces. The federation should look into how many schemes they have given to Sindh and how many schemes to other provinces, he said.

"The federal government's investment in this city is very low. Prime Minister Imran Khan goes to other countries and says our country is corrupt," he remarked.

According to the KMC administrator, positive intention was a must for the rulers for the development of the city. “We have restored the parks which had been closed for many years,” he said, adding that in just three months, 17 parks in District Central of Karachi were renovated and restored.

Wahab thanked the KPC management for highlighting positive aspects of the city by holding a flower show. He said the press club was a symbol of the freedom of expression and the right to that was enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan. Regarding the recent controversy over the local government law, he said he would sit with the opposition parties regarding the local government system to solve the problems of the people. He explained that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had formed Baghban committees so that residents and families of the area could take care of parks.

Wahab said that the KMC was working to restore the colours and identity of Karachi. The flower show will continue till today (Sunday).