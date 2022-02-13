Haleem will write to federal govt for JIT to probe murders of female students

After being denied opportunity to present a resolution in the Sindh Assembly on the issue of harassment and killing of female students in educational institutions of the province, Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, on Saturday asked the federal government to constitute a high-level joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate increasing incidents of harassment of female students and murders of girls in hostels that were falsely termed suicide.

“The opposition lawmakers wanted to move a resolution in the Sindh Assembly that daughters of Sindh were not safe even in educational institutes and there were several cases of harassment surfacing day in and day out, but Speaker Agha Siraj Durani blocked the move,” he said while talking to the media at the City Courts.

Sheikh, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, alleged that Nousheen Shah, Nimrita Kumari, Naila Rind and other female students were killed in hostels and their murders were depicted as suicides.

A recent report of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences pointed out that DNA samples of same persons were found from specimens collected from cloths and bodies of Nimrita and Nousheen.

The opposition leader said that officials of the Sindh police and law department and medico-legal officers of the health department had all declared both the murders as suicide cases but the DNA report had exposed them.

A couple of days ago, Perveen Rind of the Peoples Medical University Nawabshah complained about harassment in the hostel and said that female students of medical institutes were not committing suicides but they were being harassed and subjected to violence and sexual assaults, he said.

“The Sindh health minister was there on that day but she turned a deaf ear to the cry of Perveen Rind and did not bother to solace her,” Sheikh said. “How the health minister, who is a woman and mother herself, could be insensible to the plight of a crying daughter?”

The PTI leader added that Bakhtawar Soomro, a student of the Sukkur Institute of Business Administration who exposed corruption and the issue of harassment of female students in the varsity, was still awaiting justice.

He also alleged that two girls were abducted, molested and disgraced whole night in Naukot by influential persons having connection with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Mir Tarique. “The local police did not take timely action and the main accused have not been arrested so far,” he lamented.

The opposition leader told the media that he would communicate the whole situation to Prime Minister Imran Khan and request him to form a JIT for fair investigation of all the cases of murders, sexual assaults, violence and harassment of female students in educational institutions of Sindh as provincial departments, including the Sindh police, had clearly been supporting the culprits.

Responding to a question about the JIT in the Nazim Jokhio murder case, he said that the federal government had asked the Sindh government to nominate a police officer for the JIT but the PPP government was resorting to delaying tactics.

MQM-P’s stand

Expressing concerns over the rising incidents of violence against women and murders of female students at Sindh’s universities, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s women leaders on Saturday requested that the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) and the chief justice of the Sindh High Court take suo motu notices of such incidents.

Addressing a news conference at their party’s office, Nasreen Jalil, Kishwar Zehra, Sikandar Khatoon, Senator Khalida Ateeb and others also requested that the Sindh government, the provincial police chief and other top officials be bound by court to prevent such incidents.

They said universities in Sindh have been held hostage by certain criminal officers, who have been harassing innocent women, while several female students have also killed themselves. “These murders are intentional, not suicide, and their responsibility lies with the incompetent and corrupt government of Sindh,” said Nasreen.

Moreover, Hindu girls are being kidnapped and forcibly converted, she added. “Just a few days ago, a woman and her sister-in-law were subjected to collective humiliation in the Naukot area of Mirpurkhas, and government officials are involved in an attempt to change the analytical evidence.”

She asked women’s rights bodies to themselves investigate the women’s abuse cases, considering the incompetence of the provincial government, assuring them that the MQM-P’s legal aid committee is ready to assist them.

Nasreen said that more than half of Pakistan’s population is made up of women, and this large segment of the country’s population is suffering from extremist thinking and behaviour.

Protest today

Civil society and women’s rights groups will hold a protest outside the Karachi Press Club on Sunday (today) against the constant harassment of female students at the universities of Sindh.

Sheema Kermani of the Tehreek-e-Niswan made the announcement of the protest on Saturday while condemning the rising incidents of violence against women across the province.