Cop testifies against Farooq Sattar in incendiary speech case

A prosecution witness in a case against Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain pertaining to an incendiary speech and an attack on a media house testified at an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday that the MQM chief had expressed anger at the party’s then former deputy convener Farooq Sattar for not ensuring the required number of party activists at a demonstration during which he shouted anti-state slogans on August 22, 2016.

Deposing before the ATC conducting the trial against Altaf and other party leaders and activists for attacking media houses, and making and facilitating hate speech against state institutions, police inspector Hashim Billo stated that the MQM founder had abused Sattar on the day of the incident for not gathering half a million party workers at the demonstration.

The witness added that Sattar had responded to Altaf saying that they would do whatever the MQM shall ask them to do.

The witness deposed that MQM activists set vehicles, include a police vehicle, ablaze after the incendiary speech, killed one person, injured several others and also attacked a media house situated in the Zainab Market area.

Prosecution witnesses Billo, Waqar Tanoli and Shah Jehan Khattak identified then MQM leaders Sattar, Amir Khan and others as persons who were present at the time the incendiary speech was made. The witnesses stated that they did not know the roles of those MQM leaders at the time of arson and attack on media house.

The witnesses were cross-examined by the defence counsel who also expressed no confidence over the presiding officer and requested the judge to halt the proceedings. The court, however, turned down the request and adjourned the hearing till March 3 for examination of more prosecution witnesses.

According to the prosecution, Altaf delivered a hate speech during a protest demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club on August 22, 2016, against state institutions and incited his party workers to violence.

The prosecution alleges that riots broke out after the hate speech, in which one person was killed, several injured, and a police vehicle and a motorcycle torched. Soon after these violent incidents, a crackdown was launched by the authorities against the party.

A large number of then MQM leaders were booked for allegedly abetting the MQM founder and having a role in the violence that ensued after the speech. Many of them have now deserted the party founder and joined the MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P), which was formed after MQM leaders dissociated themselves from Altaf.

The MQM leaders who were booked include Sattar, Khan, former MQM spokesperson Qamar Mansoor, former MPA Shahid Pasha and MQM-P legal wing leader Gulfaraz Khattak.

The case was registered at the Artillery Maidan police station under the sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 353, 324, 302, 435, 436, 337, 123A, 124A, 109, 114, 427, 506B and 395 of the Pakistan Penal Code read with the sections 6 and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Altaf has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case.