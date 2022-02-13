Police offer Rs5m for help with arresting Dua Mangi case suspect at large

With the police yet to trace the whereabouts of Zohaib Qureshi, the main accused of the Dua Mangi kidnapping case who is still at large after his escape from Tariq Road on January 27, they seek help from the public and are offering a reward of Rs5 million to anyone who assists them in arresting the fugitive.

Police have decided to announce the head money after Qureshi was able to escape due to the negligence of the court police. Sindh police chief IGP Mushtaq Mahar will write to the home department for the purpose of offering the reward.

On February 4, a District East judicial magistrate had sent five suspended police officials to jail over the escape. Head constables Mohammad Naved, Nayab Ahmed and Mohammad Younus, and constables Habib Zafar and Umer Farooq had appeared in court on charges of aiding Qureshi, who had been on trial after his hearing at the city courts last month.

The investigating officer of the escape case said that the inquiry had been completed, and requested the court to send the cops to prison. He also sought time to submit the charge sheet.

A day earlier, police had arrested five more people over the incident. Moreover, keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, the investigation had been transferred to the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC).

The suspects arrested in the raids included two Munshis of the court police and a brother of a leader of a nationalist party of Sindh.

“As the investigation of the case has been transferred to the AVCC, the five suspects — four personnel of the court police and a driver of a ride-hailing service — have also been handed over to the AVCC police for further investigation,” District East Investigation SSP Altaf Hussain had said.

“Earlier, we had also raided the residence of a nationalist party’s leader to make arrests in connection with Qureshi’s escape, but we had returned empty-handed,” he said, adding that Qureshi is a nephew of a nationalist party’s leader. While the District East investigation police had failed to make any arrest from the residence of the party leader in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, the AVCC police had reportedly taken the leader’s younger brother and two of their employees into custody.

Moreover, the District East investigation police had arrested two policemen (Munshis) of the court police for allegedly facilitating the already arrested policemen of the court police.

The investigators said the detainees repeatedly used to assign the already arrested court policemen to produce Qureshi in court over the past six months. The investigators are also looking into the details of the people who used to visit Qureshi in jail to include them into the investigation.

With the arrests, the number of suspects taken into custody for aiding and abetting Qureshi rose to eight. Now the investigation of the case is being conducted by the AVCC.

The convicted prisoner had escaped after giving the court police officials the slip when they had taken him to a shopping centre on Tariq Road on their way back to the Central Jail Karachi from the trial court.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the case, the jail authorities later declared the production of the other four prisoners in the Dua Mangi kidnapping case outside the jail risky, and requested the home department to conduct their trial inside the jail.

The SSP of the central jail and correctional facility wrote to the prisons chief, requesting him to move the matter to the Sindh Home Department.