Complaint cell helping address public issues: CCPO

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that the complaints cell, established at Capital City Police Headquarters, has been rendering the best possible services to address the public issues.

He was talking to citizens, who called on him on Saturday to express their gratitude over speedy redress of their grievances by the complaint cell.

The citizens who met the Capital City Police Officer Lahore included Sidra Rehman, Rani Bibi, Awais Ayub, M Adil, Labha Masih, Khalid Niaz, Neelam Tahir, M Aftab, Abdul Rehman and Tahir Mehmood.

A separate counter has been established for senior citizens and women with dedicated female police officers deputed to deal with the complaints.

Moreover, in addition to in person, complaints are also received online as well as through emails, through Prime Minister Portal, 1787 and CM Complaint Cell.

A dedicated team of professional police officers, under the supervision of In-Charge Cell DSP Khalid Saeed, has been deputed to handle these complaints, the CCPO added.