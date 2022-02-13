World Epilepsy Day tomorrow

LAHORE : World Epilepsy Day will be observed on Feb 14 (Monday) all over the world including Pakistan.
In this connection, Punjab Institute of Neurosciences will organise a seminar and awareness walk which will be led by Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, ED PINS. In the seminar and walk Prof. Mohsin Zaheer, Dr Shahid Mukhtar and other medical experts will provide information about epilepsy. Prof Khalid said that on this day people all over the world wear purple clothes and express solidarity with people suffering from epilepsy. This day was first observed in 2008 by 9-year old Casey de Megan of Canada.
